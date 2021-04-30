WATCH LIVE: Charleston Police provide update after officer-involved shooting

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

WARNING: Some content could be graphic and disturbing to some viewers.

Video Courtesy: Jerry Waters

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one Charleston police officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

Details at this point are few but the shooting was first reported about 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street West and Greendale Drive.

One witness tells 13 News she heard three shots.

Video from the scene showed EMT’s putting a person in an ambulance after the shooting.

  • Courtesy: Jerry Waters
  • Courtesy: Jerry Waters
  • Courtesy: Jerry Waters
  • Courtesy: Jerry Waters

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories