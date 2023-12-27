CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Last week West Virginia’s Commissioner of Highways Jimmy Wriston spoke about the ongoing construction of Corridor H in the hopes of easing public fears of environmental damage while promising the completion of the highway “as fast as it can possibly be done.”

During episode 175 of the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s “WV On The DOT” podcast, which recapped many of the state’s finished road projects in 2023, Wriston took time to emphasize the department’s commitment to protecting the environment that the Corridor H project is cutting through.

“We can build modern, safe, efficient transportation systems and never, ever sacrifice our natural resources for that. And we won’t do that. We will not do that,” Wriston said. “We’re West Virginians. Nobody cares more about natural resources than we do.”

Once finished, Corridor H will connect Interstate 79 in Weston, W.Va. with Interstate 81 near Front Royal, Va. and provide easier access to areas like Parsons, Davis and Thomas. However, residents of these areas have raised concerns over the current planned route of the project, including concerns of light and noise pollution in nearby tourist destinations as well as potential threats to endangered species like the West Virginia Northern Flying Squirrel.

Instead, support has been voiced for an alternative “northern route” which the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) has now included in its impact studies of the area.

Wriston also said that Gov. Jim Justice is “impatient” to get the project completed as the Corridor H project has been in the works for decades now.

“We’ve had a lot of obstacles and we’re working through ’em,” Wriston said. “We’re trying to work with the federal agencies. We’re trying to build trust.”

Despite these obstacles, work on Corridor H is continuing. Earlier in December a bid was accepted for one of the many bridge projects that make up Corridor H.

You can listen to Wriston’s full statement on Corridor H here.