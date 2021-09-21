Ohio fisherman catches WV state-record blue catfish

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio angler caught a West Virginia state record blue catfish on Sept. 10 from the Ohio River, according to the state Division of Natural Resources.

Justin Goode holds his record blue catfish (WV DNR photo)

Justin Goode of Cheshire, Ohio, caught a 50.15-inch, 54.84-pound blue catfish in the R.C. Byrd Tailwaters near Pt. Pleasant, breaking the previous record for length which sat at 49.84 inches and was set by Justin Conner in 2020.

Mark Blauvelt still holds the record for weight at 59.74 pounds and has since 2016.

Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records in the fishing regulations at wvdnr.gov. Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included in the regulations.