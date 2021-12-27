Once in a Decade: Summersville Lake’s ‘Deep Drawdown’ is slowly wrapping up

Summersville Deep Drawdown

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Summersville Lake is starting to refill after Deep Drawdown.

Every 10 years, the United States Army Corps of Engineers does routine inspections and repairs to the Summersville dam. To do this, the lake is drained to make the work area more accessible. The repairs take place over a 1 to 2 week period before Christmas, especially when gates, valves, tunnels and hydraulics are being repaired.

Those repairs and updates have been made, and now, the lake will be slowly coming up through the next number of weeks.

The normal drawdown is 77 feet below summer pool, but this year, they drew the lake down an additional 55 feet!

By US 19 and the Hughes Bridge, you can enjoy the river as it slowly winds down to the pool near the dam.



But if you want to see the lake before it refills, you better hurry. The lake is already beginning to rise after the rainy Christmas weekend.