One confirmed death in Tuesday night chemical plant explosion, three others injured

BELLE, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper confirmed mid-day Wednesday that one person is dead from an explosion and subsequent fire at a chemical plant in Belle, WV.

13 News has learned the identity of the individual, but is declining to publish at this time until the name is publicly released.

The explosion happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night at the Optima plant on the Chemours site in Belle. The facility is owned by Belle Chemical company but was not related to company operations because Optima is a tennant on the property. .

Four people were initially reported as injured, there’s no word on the condition of the other three.

The company says all of its people are accounted for, and the plant remains shut down while an investigation into the cause is completed.

Carper, Chairman of the Kanawha County Commission tells 13 News “Methanol was the accelerant that actually supplied the chemical for the big fire that they had. The dry bleach was the product we were very concerned about because it does have chlorine in it.”

It took firefighters about two hours to bring the flames under control.