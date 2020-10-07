One dead after tank explosion in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead following an explosion at a welding and fabric plant in Jefferson, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Kanawha County Sheriff Michael Rutherford says the victim, whose identity has not been released yet, was welding a tank around 2 p.m. inside the Custom Welding and Fabrication facility, located in the 5800 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

Rutherford says for some reason the tank exploded.

“Fortunately, there was only one other person in that part of the building. It’s just one of those tragic accidents,” he said.

“We’ll be working with OSHA, the Fire Marshall and other regulatory authorities…it’ll be a little while before they come up with a cause,” Rutherford added.