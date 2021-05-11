Online ordering available with SNAP at Giant Eagle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the addition of online purchasing at Giant Eagle for West Virginians using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“Safe shopping remains important as the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” said Jacquelyn Hoppe, Director of DHHR’s Office of EBT Banking Services. “We are pleased to expand online ordering for West Virginia’s EBT and P-EBT cardholders in partnership with Giant Eagle.”

This benefit is available through the West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program and the West Virginia Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program beginning today, May 11, 2021.