CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After being fined $2.2 million by the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) last year, broadband provider Optimum has had a change of heart, according to PSC officials.

According to a release from the PSC on Monday, Optimum has “reacted positively” to the fine and stern orders issued to them last year.

On Feb. 9, 2022, the PSC found that Optimum—then known as Suddenlink Communications—“has failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to its West Virginia subscribers.”

The PSC said that it received 1,005 complaints about the company in 2020 and 768 in 2021. In response, the PSC issued the company a fine, directed the company to open a call center in West Virginia and ordered it to “be more responsive to customer needs.”

Since then, Optimum appears to have taken the orders to heart, according to PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. The company provided the PSC with updated reports on its activities and has also opened a call center in Putnam County that employs more than 75 people.

“Optimum’s attitude seems dramatically different from before,” Lane said.

The PSC said that customer complaints against Optimum have dropped since the PSC’s sanctions with only 687 being reported in 2022 and 311 in 2023 as of December. Lane said that despite the adjustment, the PSC will continue to closely monitor Optimum and the progress it’s making.