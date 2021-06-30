OSHA reminds West Virginia employers about heat safety

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – OSHA is reminding employers in West Virginia about safe practices for workers in the excessive heat and humidty.

The administration recommends water, rest and shade to those working in hot environments, like outside.

A graphic created by OSHA to help promote safe working environments in the heat

It is also recommended that employers allow time for workers to build a heat tolerance, offer training on heat exposure hazards and develop an emergency plan in case someone shows signs of a heat-related illness.

“Water, rest and shade. If you do those three items, and you provide those three items to your employees, hopefully everything is okay,” said Anthony Milam, OSHA Compliance Assistance Specialist.

OSHA also recommends installing its heat safety tool app on your phone, which helps those outdoors know what safety precautions to take based on the heat index.