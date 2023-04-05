CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The federal COVID-19 public health emergency is ending soon, but the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will be able to issue Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT).

According to a DHHR press release, the benefits will be available for eligible students who attended a West Virginia school that participates in the National School Lunch Program, were actively enrolled in the 2022-2023 school year on May 15, 2023, and qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Students who attend a Community Eligibility Provision school and receive free or reduced-priced meals also qualify.

Per the release, qualified students will receive a one-time Summer P-EBT issuance of $120 to existing WV P-EBT cards in June 2023. Those who’ve lost their cards can request a new one by calling 1-866-545-6502.

Students who are new to the P-EBT program will be mailed a WV P-EBT card.

For families whose children attend a participating school who did not previously apply for free or reduced-price meals, or whose household situation has changed, the DHHR said to visit www.schoolcafe.com or contact their local board of education for more information.