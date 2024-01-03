MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — PACE Enterprises has been awarded a grant of $750,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh which it says will go toward funding the PACE Place Project – an affordable housing facility for people with disabilities to live independently.

PACE Enterprises is a nonprofit that has been dedicated to helping people with disabilities find employment for more than 50 years.

“We still have a long way to go as far as the project and raising funds go, but were hoping that in February we can tear the current building down and start moving some dirt in early spring,” Joseph Lefkay of PACE Enterprises said.

PACE Enterprises also provides a shredding service and is home to the Beehive Café—both of which employ people with disabilities. In total, the company helps employ about 100 people.

PACE Enterprises will be holding the Laurel Leadership Gala on March 23 at the Morgantown Marriott to raise money for the PACE Place and other projects.