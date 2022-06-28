MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A German packaging manufacturer is planning on bringing up to 100 new jobs to West Virginia.

Papier-Mettler acquired an industrial building in Moorefield, Hardy County, which is a little way into the Eastern Panhandle, about an hour and a half away from Elkins. The West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED) said the company is planning on opening its first U.S.-based production plant inside the facility in a $48 million investment.

The company employs around 5,000 people in 16 countries and already operates a sales office in Raynham, Massachusetts, according to the WVDED.

Papier-Mettler makes packaging from paper and plastic and is a leading manufacturer of flexible packaging in Europe. It also offers packaging made from recycled or renewable raw materials.

Hardy County was chosen because of its proximity to the Port of Baltimore, as well as its planned infrastructure, according to the WVDED.

The WVDED said more information about next steps will be determined in the coming months.