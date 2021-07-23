Parkersburg Area Community Foundation accepting applications for fall grants

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and its affiliates have opened their application process for community action grants in its fall grant cycle.

To qualify, the organization must be a non-profit or a public institution, and fall in the foundation’s 11-county service area. The maximum award that can be given out to any organization is $15,000.

A flyer listed on the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation’s Facebook page

Officials with the foundation said they’re always excited to see what ideas people are working on in the community.

“It’s exciting to open up a grant cycle and know that we have this great opportunity to support important needs in our community. So, it is always interesting to see which request come in, and then see kind of the variety of needs in our region.,” said Marian Clowes, Associate Director for Community Leader for the foundation.

The deadline for the applications is September 15. Those who are awarded a grant will be notified in mid-to-late November.

To access the application for a grant, you can visit the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation’s website by clicking here.