PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Parkersburg Police Department reports it arrested a man for child pornography charges on Monday.

In March, Parkersburg Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained a subpoena to search a server, also known as a cloud service, where Allan Dale Kieffer allegedly stored videos and pictures of sexual acts with minors.

Parkersburg Police Detectives and West Virginia State Police Troopers executed a search warrant at Kieffer’s residence at 1618 Covert St. and reportedly found more evidence to help their investigation.

Parkersburg PD arrested Kieffer for possession of child pornography, and he was held at the Parkersburg Police Department before he was released on bond.

If anyone has further information related to this case, contact Detective D.W. Miller at 304-424-8427.