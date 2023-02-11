CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Social Services has sent out warning to certain foster families that there may be a delay in their next payments.

For the month of February, payments going to certified kinship/relative caregivers and subsidized legal guardians, affecting approximately 2,300 children, will be issued in phases which may result in a one week delay.

“Adoption subsidy payments will be made the week of February 13,” according to a release from the DHHR.

Payments have already been manually entered are currently being processed.

“Payments will return to their normal schedule in March,” the release said.

Those with questions or are experiencing issues should contact DHHR Client Services at 1-800-642-8589, available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those with emergency needs should contact their local DHHR office or dial 211.