GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – As of now, the trucker meeting is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. in Cambridge, and then fueling at 9 a.m.

They plan to depart Cambridge after fueling up and are expected to pass through the Ohio Valley around 10 AM on I-70.

7News reporters Aliah Keller and Rebecca Little were at the scene of the People’s Convoy in Guernsey County Thursday night.

The goal of the convoy is to speak up against COVID vaccine mandates and to promote American freedom.

More than 250 truckers took part in the convoy and thousands of people were present.

People rallied off I-70 at mile marker 186 at the Washington-Senacaville exit.

Attendee Joshua Morris reacted to the big turnout: “ Oh my. I just think it speaks volumes and speaks for itself and if you just look around, the people that love our country, and are tired of the tyranny that’s happened. We’re all on board to take it back.”

Thursday night, they stopped just outside of Cambridge. The next stop is Hagerstown, Maryland, and then on to their final destination, Washington DC.

Check the WBOY Facebook to watch them pass through Wheeling, West Virginia.