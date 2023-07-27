CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An agreement that allows Peoples Gas WV LLC to be acquired by and merged with Hope Gas, Inc. has been negotiated, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSCWV) announced on Thursday. If approved by the commission, Peoples customers will likely see higher rates on their monthly gas bills.

According to a release from the PSCWV, the joint agreement will allow Hope Gas to take over operations and service to the current customers of Peoples Gas and was filed with the PSCWV on Wednesday for approval. Prior to the merger, Hope Gas served around 111,000 customers across 35 countries, a number that will now increase pending commission approval.

The release said that along with the acquisition, Hope will enforce a “legacy surcharge” of $8.30 per month—or a 9.52% increase—that will be added to all current Peoples customers’ bills. This surcharge comes as a part of Hope’s pipeline replacement and expansion program and is the same surcharge already applied to existing Hope customers.

Despite the surcharge, Peoples’ rates are still lower than Hope’s and will continue at that level until Hope files a rate case with the PSCWV to raise the rates of its newly-acquired customers, something it can not do without commission approval, according to the agreement.

The PSCWV must still make the final decision on whether or not to accept the proposal. A public hearing was held on Tuesday in Lewis County where residents could comment on the proposed merger. Hope and Peoples previously petitioned the commission to approve their plan to merge on Feb. 28 with a listed purchase price of $37 million.

The release said that under the agreement, Hope will still continue to employ current Peoples Gas employees, of which it has 23.