PHOTOS: Gov. Justice surprises West Virginia woman with new truck

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORD, W.Va. (WVNS) – Wednesday morning, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his pet “Babydog” surprised one of the lucky winners of a brand new, custom-outfitted truck.

Tracey Brownell, of Frankford, received one of two trucks being given away in this round’s vaccine lottery sweepstakes. Governor Justice revealed the Chevy truck to Bromwell at the Hardee’s in Frankford.

Below are pictures Gov. Justice provided of him and Babydog surprising Bromwell with the new truck:

There is still one more truck and $1 Million dollars to be given away Wednesday.

Stick with 59News as the Governor continues to reveal the newest winners!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories