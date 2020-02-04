Physician admits to illegally prescribing pain pills in West Virginia

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) – A physician had admitted to illegally prescribing pain pills in southern West Virginia.

Dr. William Earley pleaded guilty to distributing oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose. Federal prosecutors say Earley worked at a Charleston pain clinic but had no formal training for treating chronic pain.

Earley admitted prescribing oxycodone to a patient who had reported his medication stolen. Prosecutors say Earley did not conduct a physical examination and did not address the patient’s failed drug tests or the possibility of addiction or diversion. Earley faces up to 10 years in federal prison. His sentencing is set for May 11.