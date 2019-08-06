Pills disguised as Adderall that contained methamphetamine seized by DEA before reaching W.Va., 2 other states

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Counterfeit pills that were made to look like Adderall, but actually were made with methamphetamine were seized by the DEA before reaching multiple states, including West Virginia, according to a press release from the DEA.

The release stated that the counterfeit pills were seized by agents from the DEA’s Louisville Field Division, who worked closely with their counterparts at the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations.

The release stated the pills were destined for West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee and were made to look exactly like Adderall, a common medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Laboratory analysis determined that the pills were counterfeit and contained methamphetamine, according to the release.

“Counterfeit pills provide an elevated danger to those who abuse licit pharmaceuticals, as they often contain toxic or illicit ingredients, increasing the likelihood of an overdose,” said D. Christopher Evans, a special agent in charge of the DEA’s Louisville Field Division.

The release also stated that the pills were purchased over the internet, which Evans warned can come with inherent dangers.

“To anyone who goes outside the healthcare system to obtain otherwise legitimate medications, I would say this: Don’t do it. You’re putting your health at risk,” Evans said. “You can never be certain of what you’re getting.”

Counterfeit medicine that U.S. consumers can purchase online pose a serious hazard to consumers health, according to the U.S. Food and Drug administration, and may contain the wrong ingredients, wrong amount of ingredients, no ingredient at all or other life-threatening hidden ingredients, such as opioids or methamphetamine.

“When criminals introduce counterfeit drugs into U.S. commerce, they jeopardize the public health,” said Director Catherine A. Hermsen, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations. “The FDA, together with our federal counterparts, will aggressively pursue those who place consumers at risk and seek to profit from the distribution of counterfeit drugs.”