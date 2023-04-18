CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Geocaching is an activity where players use a GPS to find containers called geocaches or caches.

According to National Geographic, geocaching started in Oregon in 2000, called geostashing, as a way to bring new technology into letterboxing. Letterboxing is just like geocaching but without using modern technology.

Here are some places in West Virginia parks you can go geocaching:

Audra State Park

Address: 8397 Audra Park Rd., Buckhannon

Babcock State Park

Address: 486 Babcock Rd., Clifftop

Beartown State Park

Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd., Marlinton

Beech Fork State Park

Address: 5601 Long Branch Rd., Barboursville

Blackwater Falls State Park

Address: 1584 Blackwater Lodge Rd., Davis

Cacapon Resort State Park

Address: 818 Cacapon Lodge Dr., Berkeley Springs

Camp Creek State Park and Forest

Address: 2390 Camp Creek Rd., Camp Creek

Canaan Valley Resort State Park

Address: 230 Main Lodge Rd., Davis

Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park

Address: 1194 Carnifex Ferry Rd., Summersville

Cass Scenic Railroad State Park

Address: 12363 Cass Rd., Cass

Cathedral State Park

Address: 12 Cathedral Park Dr., Aurora

Cedar Creek State Park

Address: 2947 Cedar Creek Rd., Glenville

Chief Logan State Park

Address: 1000 Conference Center Dr., Logan

Coopers Rock State Forest

Address: 61 County Line Dr., Bruceton Mills

Fairfax Stone State Park

Address: 1584 Blackwater Lodge Rd., Davis

Holly River State Park

Address: 680 State Park Rd., Hacker Valley

Kanawha State Forest

Address: 4500 Kanawha State Forest Dr., Charleston

Kumbrabow State Forest

Address: 219/16 Kumbrabow Rd., Huttonsville

Lost River State Park

Address: 321 Park Dr., Mathias

Moncove Lake State Park

Address: 695 Moncove Lake Access Rd., Gap Mills

North Bend Rail Trail

Address: 202 North Bend Park Rd., Cairo

North Bend State Park

Address: 202 North Bend Park Rd., Cairo

Pinnacle Rock State Park

Address: 6407 Coal Heritage Rd., Bramwell

Tomlinson Run State Park

Address: 84 Osage Rd., New Manchester

Tu-Endie-Wei State Park

Address: #1 Main St., Point Pleasant

Twin Falls Resort State Park

Address: Rte. 97, Mullens

Tygart Lake State Park

Address: 1240 Paul E. Malone Rd., Grafton

Valley Falls State Park

Address: 720 Valley Falls Rd., Fairmont

Watoga State Park

Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd., Marlinton

Watters Smith Memorial State Park