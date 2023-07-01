CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A planned outage is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 5 and is expected to affect 94 Mon Power customers.

From approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the outage will affect customers in the vicinity of Fairmont Road, Garfield Street, Marshall Avenue and Liden Street, according to a Facebook post from Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency. The outage will be delayed to Thursday, July 6 in the event of inclement weather.

Mon Power will use the opportunity to upgrade facilities.

“After reviewing the customer list, the outage will impact a city of Westover account on Fairmont Road,” the post said.

Customers can call Mon Power Customer Service 800-686-0022 for more information.