CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A young kitten is safe and sound after being rescued from a bridge in Charleston.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA), on Wednesday evening, May 24, a woman saw a terrified kitten, approximately 2-3 months old, running along the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston, and contacted emergency services after it fell into a hole on the bridge.

KCHA officials said the Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department responded and lowered a harness from “hundreds of feet” in the air to reach the kitten before he fell off the bridge.

Once the kitten was safe and sound, the woman who called for help took him to the KCHA where he is now being cared for. KCHA officials said they have named the little guy “Patrick.”

According to the KCHA, as of the morning of Thursday, May 25, Patrick is still terrified from his experience, but is now safe warm and fed. KCHA staff will start working with him soon to show him love and affection, and hope he will be available for adoption soon after.