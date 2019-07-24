Police department in West Virginia to use ATF ballistics database

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A police department in West Virginia is set to announce a crime solving partnership using a database that links shell casings to specific guns.

The Charleston Police Department is unveiling its partnership with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at the Charleston City Council chambers.

The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network is a database that compares high-resolution images of shell casings to find markings unique to a certain weapon.

The ATF manages the system and provides equipment to crime labs nationwide.

