Police release new details after hate speech distributed in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – We have new details regarding an investigation into what’s being described as hate speech being distributed in Marshall County.

Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell said he believes the person who distributed the material is not local, but rather passing through the area.

The pieces of paper were in plastic bags with bird seed, littered on the roads. Chief Mitchell also said that four were found in McMechen, three on 10th Street and four in front of the former West Virginia Penitentiary.

Reports of this kind of hate speech were also made in Wetzel County in Hundred and near Route 7.

Chief Mitchell said it does fall under free speech, but it is littering. He also said reports of similar materials being distributed had been made previously in Morgantown and Pittsburgh.

The investigation is ongoing.