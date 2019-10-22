Police searching for suspect in Beckley bank robbery

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Police are looking for the person involved in a bank robbery on the morning of Oct. 21, 2019. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the City National Bank on South Kanawha Street in Beckley.

Police told 59News a man went inside of the bank, handed the teller a note, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Chief of Detectives at Beckley PD, Lt. David Allard, said the suspect was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, white tennis shoes, and a monkey mask.

“Obviously this is a very busy intersection in Beckley. It was 10 on a Monday morning, so we do believe there were probably a lot of people who saw this guy,” Allard said.

Police said they found the suspect’s bicycle along with the mask and his toboggan. Anyone with information should contact the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.