Police seek help identifying Cabela’s theft suspect

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help identifiying a person of interest in a reported theft. Nov. 24, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a reported theft.

Police say the person is a suspect in the theft of two crossbows reportedly stolen from Cabela’s in the Southridge area of Charleston. After allegedly stealing the crossbows, the person fled the area in a red Ford Ranger driven by a second suspect, according to the CPD.

  • The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help identifiying a person of interest in a reported theft. Nov. 24, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division)
  • The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help identifiying a person of interest in a reported theft. Nov. 24, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division)
  • The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help identifiying a person of interest in a reported theft. Nov. 24, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division)
  • The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help identifiying a person of interest in a reported theft. Nov. 24, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division)
  • The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help identifiying a person of interest in a reported theft. Nov. 24, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480, and will be able to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories