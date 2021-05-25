Poll: West Virginia voters support end of federal cannabis prohibition

This Aug. 22, 2019 photo shows medical marijuana plants being grown before flowering during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Ravena, N.Y. After legislative efforts stalled and a vaping sickness stirred new concerns, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut still want to make recreational pot legal. But the states have different approaches and timeframes, and some proposals have shifted since last year. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Cannabis Council (USCC), a coalition united to end the federal prohibition of cannabis, has released the results of new polling that shows overwhelming supermajority support among registered voters in West Virginia for ending federal cannabis prohibition this Congress. In addition, 70% of West Virginians favor their Senators voting to legalize cannabis commerce. Results of the polling may be found here.

The new poll conducted by Change Research surveys 1,000 registered voters in West Virginia. The support comes from members of all political parties: Republicans, Democrats and Independents, researchers said.

The poll also shows strong support for federal cannabis reform, the expungement of non-violent criminal records and on veterans having access to medical cannabis.

“We’ve reached an apex in our fight to end federal cannabis prohibition, and it’s clear from these overwhelming figures that Americans in West Virginia support legal cannabis and want their federal and state representatives to do the same,” said Steven Hawkins, Interim President and CEO and founding member of the USCC. “In anticipation of the bill from Senators Booker, Wyden and Schumer, and with the bipartisan vote in favor of legalization in the House last Congress, we are at a critical juncture in our country’s complex journey with cannabis. We urge government representatives on both sides of the aisle to consider this bipartisan public demand and vote favorably on federal cannabis reform.”

Full poll results in West Virginia showed:

70% of registered West Virginia voters support federal cannabis legalization generally

77% support Senators Manchin and Capito voting to legalize cannabis this year

77% support the US Congress legalizing cannabis this year in light of foreign nations already doing so

44% support expungement of non-violent crimes

89% support allowing medical cannabis to be prescribed in VA facilities



Further details on the poll can be seen here.

“The time to end federal cannabis prohibition is now. Americans are calling for legalization, expungement and the prioritization of veteran access, and this ubiquitous support can no longer be ignored,” said Mr. Hawkins.