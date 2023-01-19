CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s a hotly debated topic across America each year—What’s the best Girl Scout cookie? Girl Scout cookies go on sale on Jan. 19, and this year, 12 News wants to find the definitive answer for which cookie West Virginia likes the most (in this totally scientific 12 News survey). Are you a true-blooded Thin Mints loyalist, or a Tagalong fanatic? Vote below and check back Monday (Jan. 23) to see the results.

And don’t worry, no one will come after you if you pick the “wrong” cookie, even if your favorite is Trefoils…

In 2023, the West Virginia cookie lineup includes Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastics, Adventurefuls and the new Raspberry Rally, which is an online exclusive.