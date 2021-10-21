‘Possible explosive device’ found on barge in Ohio River, West Virginia State Police investigate

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are investigating after a “possible explosive devise” was found on a barge on the Ohio River.

State Police said a trooper was called to the scene near St. Marys, West Virginia. The WVSP Explosive Response Team was called to the scene.

Troopers said that the Explosive Response Team found the suspected device, rendered it safe and removed it from the barge.

The investigation is ongoing in cooperation between the State Police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

