CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Powerball jackpot is still climbing and approaching a half-billion dollars.

The West Virginia Lottery said that because a lot of people have been playing but no one has matched the numbers, Monday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $421 million. That’s $252.1 million in cash value.

The last winning draw was on Valentine’s Day on February 14 when a single ticket in Connecticut won $185.3 million, and 30 draws have been made with no jackpot winners.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2, or $3 with the Power Play option.

Players choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. Monday.

While the jackpot isn’t as large as January’s seventh-largest ever Jackpot at $610 million, the next Powerball winner will get a pretty draggable check.