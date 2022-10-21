CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has reached $580 million, the 10th largest Powerball jackpot ever.

The drawing itself will be the 34th in the current jackpot run, with a cash value of $278.2 million.

The last time the Powerball jackpot crossed the half-billion dollar threshold was on Jan. 5, when tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.

Powerball tickets for Saturday’s drawing must be purchased by Saturday 9:59 p.m. at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option.