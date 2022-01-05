Powerball reaches 7th largest jackpot in history

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Lottery announced that Wednesday’s jackpot for Powerball has reached $610 million, or $434.2 million in cash value.

On Monday, the jackpot was estimated at $540 million, but it continues to climb due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers.

Wednesday’s jackpot currently ranks at the 7th largest in Powerball history. The drawing will be the 40th in the jackpot run, one away from tying a game record for consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on October 4, 2021, which went into 41 drawings.

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 each or $3 with the Power Play option.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.