Preston County student takes top honors in state St. Patrick’s Day essay contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced the winners of her St. Patrick’s Day Essay Contest, Wednesday. Seventh-grade students across the state were asked to think and then write about the following Irish proverb:

A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have.

The First Lady had 331 essays submitted from 23 counties.

“I was so impressed with these 15 essays from our 7th-grade students! We received essays about mothers, fathers, teachers, friends… and even pets that show how lucky students feel to have such wonderful, supportive relationships,” First Lady Cathy Justice said.

The winners of the First Lady’s St. Patrick’s Day Essay Contest are:

1st Place – $100

Chelsea Kelly

West Preston Middle School

Preston County

2nd Place – $75

Riley Curfman

Ravenswood Middle School

Jackson County

3rd Place – $75

Logan Ramsey

Gilmer County High School

Gilmer County

4th Place – $50

Owen Dobrzynski

Warwood Middle School

Ohio County

5th Place – $50

Chloe Addie

Mountaineer Middle School

Monongalia County

6th Place – $50

Bryson Dowdy

John Adams Middle School

Kanawha County

7th Place – $50

Keith Martin

Meadow Bridge High School

Fayette County

8th Place – $50

Kiley Stow

Andrew Jackson Middle School

Kanawha County

9th Place – $50

Anna Contraguerro

Wheeling Country Day School

Ohio County

10th Place – $50

David Romero

Pendleton County Middle School

Pendleton County

Honorable Mentions – $25

Britney Foster, Clay County Middle School, Clay County

Jada Mazur, Sherman Junior High School, Boone County

Anthony Mealy, Warwood Middle School, Ohio County

Lucas Milam, Summersville Middle School, Nicholas County

Bailey Pritt, Braxton County Middle School, Braxton County

This contest was the eighth installment of the First Lady’s “Student Artist Series” initiative. On special holidays, she will host different art competitions or projects for students to participate in, encouraging creativity and promoting the importance of the arts within schools throughout West Virginia.