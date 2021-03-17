Preston County student takes top honors in state St. Patrick’s Day essay contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced the winners of her St. Patrick’s Day Essay Contest, Wednesday. Seventh-grade students across the state were asked to think and then write about the following Irish proverb:
A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have.
The First Lady had 331 essays submitted from 23 counties.
“I was so impressed with these 15 essays from our 7th-grade students! We received essays about mothers, fathers, teachers, friends… and even pets that show how lucky students feel to have such wonderful, supportive relationships,” First Lady Cathy Justice said.
The winners of the First Lady’s St. Patrick’s Day Essay Contest are:
1st Place – $100
Chelsea Kelly
West Preston Middle School
Preston County
2nd Place – $75
Riley Curfman
Ravenswood Middle School
Jackson County
3rd Place – $75
Logan Ramsey
Gilmer County High School
Gilmer County
4th Place – $50
Owen Dobrzynski
Warwood Middle School
Ohio County
5th Place – $50
Chloe Addie
Mountaineer Middle School
Monongalia County
6th Place – $50
Bryson Dowdy
John Adams Middle School
Kanawha County
7th Place – $50
Keith Martin
Meadow Bridge High School
Fayette County
8th Place – $50
Kiley Stow
Andrew Jackson Middle School
Kanawha County
9th Place – $50
Anna Contraguerro
Wheeling Country Day School
Ohio County
10th Place – $50
David Romero
Pendleton County Middle School
Pendleton County
Honorable Mentions – $25
Britney Foster, Clay County Middle School, Clay County
Jada Mazur, Sherman Junior High School, Boone County
Anthony Mealy, Warwood Middle School, Ohio County
Lucas Milam, Summersville Middle School, Nicholas County
Bailey Pritt, Braxton County Middle School, Braxton County
This contest was the eighth installment of the First Lady’s “Student Artist Series” initiative. On special holidays, she will host different art competitions or projects for students to participate in, encouraging creativity and promoting the importance of the arts within schools throughout West Virginia.