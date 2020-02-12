Pretty in Pink is West Virginia’s favorite rom-com, study says

CLARKSBURG, W.V.a. – In honor of Valentine’s Day on Friday, a website conducted a study to figure out which romantic comedy is most popular in each state.

According to the study conducted by Comparitech.com, West Virginia’s favorite rom-com is Pretty in Pink. The study determined each state’s favorite romantic comedy by using data from Google Trends.

The study stated that the states that loved rom-coms the most were Alaska, D.C., Maine, Utah and Vermont. All of those states appeared at the top of the list for more than one movie, according to the study.

Many states chose movies that were set right in their state including Alaska, California, New York Pennsylvania and Washington.

For more information on this study, click here.