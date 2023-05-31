CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For Pride Month, cities across America are planning parades and events to celebrate. Here is a list of events being held in West Virginia.

Happening Locally

Elkins Pride in the Park

On June 24, the Centers Against Violence and Partners in Prevention will be hosting Elkins Pride in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to an organizer, the event will take place at Elkins City Park and will have entertainment, including a fire show and drag show, as well as family-friendly activities like tie-dye and face painting. There will also be free food, multiple vendors and an adoption event for the Randolph County Humane Society.

The event is still accepting vendors, so if interested, contact tjones@wvcav.org or call 304-636-8433. For the most up-to-date information, join the event on Facebook.

Morgantown Pride and Block Party

The Morgantown Pride and Block Party will be held over the course of a weekend on June 23 and 24. Friday’s events will include a parade, concert at 123 Pleasant Street and party at Vice Versa. Saturday’s activities will include a block party at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park from noon to 6 p.m. that will have music, food trucks and more than 30 vendors, according to Morgantown Pride Vice President Brian Butcher. Saturday evening, there will also be a party at the Apothecary Ale House. For updates, check out the Morgantown Pride Facebook page.

PFLAG Fairmont

Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) Fairmont is hosting Pride in Fairmont, West Virginia on Saturday, June 10. The event will take place in the Fairmont Greenspace at Adams Street and Monroe Street and feature music, including artist Weary Space Wanderer, food trucks, as well as more than 30 nonprofit and small business vendors. There will also be a face painter, yoga, and the FBI will be giving out free biometric kits, according to the PFLAG chapter president. Updated information is posted to the PFLAG Fairmont Facebook page.

Across the State

Regional Celebrations

Pittsburgh Pride

If you’re looking for a slightly larger celebration, consider going just outside of West Virginia. Pittsburgh has one of the largest Pride festivals in the country. This year’s “Golden Jubilee” celebrates the 50th year of Pride on June 2 to 4. The event will have free concerts, a parade, vendors, and a community march, according to the event website.

Cumberland Pride

The western Maryland event will span four days from June 1 to 4. Activities include parties, an art show, bingo, closing out with the festival on Sunday. More information and a full schedule are available at the event website.

Capital Pride – Washington, D.C.

Pride events in D.C. run from Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 11 with the main Pride Festival and Concert taking place on June 11, according to the event website. Tickets for the festival and concert start at $35. RIOT!, the Capitol Pride Official Opening party on June 9 will feature drag queens Alaska and Tatianna as well as Beaux Banks. The cheapest “Ally” tickets for that event are already told out, but there are still options starting at $35.