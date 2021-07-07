Primanti Bros. holding open interviews, offering free sandwich

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Primanti Bros. will hold open interviews for people to come work at its Clarksburg or Morgantown locations, as well as all of its locations in the region.

Applicants who come in for an interview will also be given a free sandwich to enjoy, or a voucher to receive a sandwich later.

Servers work at Primanti Bros. in Morgantown

Officials at the restaurant said it’s about making sure new employees get a good impression of their workplace.

“One thing about Primanti’s is that we always like to have fun, and we like to make things fun. When it comes to the hiring process, you know, bringing new people into the team, it’s, again, always just about having a good time and having fun,” said Ryan Wilkinson, director of marketing at Primanti Bros.

Interviews will be held on July 8 and July 15 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., with positions available in both the front and back of the restaurant.