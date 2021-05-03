Primanti Bros. offers Mother’s Day Special for all WV moms

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Mother’s Day is right around the corner and one restaurant is offering something special for all the West Virginia moms out there.

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is allowing mothers of all ages to eat for free this Mother’s Day, at all West Virginia locations. On Sunday, May 9, mothers can enjoy one free Primanti Bros. sandwich for dine-in or takeout.

“Why are we doing this? Because mom said so, that’s why!” said Adam Golomb, mom’s favorite, Primanti Bros. “Since moms have basically been stuck at home with their kids this past year, it’s high time she gets treated to something for free. She deserves it.”

For more information regarding the Mother’s Day special, visit the Primanti Bros website.