PSC temporarily waiving requirement that workers must collect bulky goods in response to COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia announced in a press release on Monday that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has temporarily waived the requirement that motor carriers engaged in the collection of solid waste must collect bulky goods.

The release stated that the Commission has also authorized solid waste haulers who hand-collect waste to limit collection to waste placed in closed bags.

The PSC’s rules require all motor carriers engaged in the transportation of solid waste to provide monthly collection of bulky goods and for solid waste haulers to collect all solid waste that is placed in a suitable, waterproof container, including plastic bags and garbage cans.

The release stated that as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the State of Emergency declared by Governor Justice, West Virginians will be spending more time at home and will generate more household waste than usual.

According to the release, the collection of bulky goods involves additional collection trips and the use of special equipment, which could divert hauler resources from general household trash collection. The release stated that solid waste haulers may also experience a shortage of workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The release stated that employees of solid waste haulers who engage in hand-collection must reach inside the trash can to retrieve loose waste. Loose waste, particularly medical waste, is a potential source of infection transmission, according to the release. As a result, the PSC said that its focus at this time must be the regular and timely collection of general household waste and the safety of its workers.

This waiver is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further order of the PSC or the State of Emergency is lifted, according to the release.