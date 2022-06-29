CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia Congresswoman is pushing for Marion County native and WWII hero Hershel “Woody” Williams to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol.

Williams passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday. He was the last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient and he served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3d Marine Division.

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging her to bring a resolution that Miller wrote to the House floor that would allow him to lie in honor.

The resolution is supported by the American Legion, American Veterans (AMVETS), Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) and the National Military & Veterans Alliance (NMVA).

What does lying in state or in honor mean?

According to the Architect of the Capitol, the U.S. Capitol allows prominent government officials and military officers to lie in state and prominent private citizens to lie in honor for the nation to pay its final tribute when they pass.

Any person who has rendered distinguished service to the nation may lie in state if their family wishes and Congress approves.

Recent ceremonies include Associate justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 25, 2020, and civil rights leader and Congressman John R. Lewis on July 27 & 28, 2020.