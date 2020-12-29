Putnam County paramedic and firefighter passes away due to COVID-19

Jason Wurster was a paramedic for of Putnam County EMS and a former fire chief for the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department in Kanawha County. (Courtesy: Hurricane Hurricane Fire & Rescue Facebook page)

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Putnam County paramedic and firefighter has died due to COVID-19.

Jason Wurster was a paramedic for the Putnam County EMS and a firefighter for the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department in Kanawha County.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the Hurricane Fire & Rescue officials Facebook page said in a post, “We send our thoughts and prayers to the Wuster family and his coworkers and friends.”

Support for Wurster continues to pour out as local fire departments post their condolences for their colleague.