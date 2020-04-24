Quarantined correctional officer tests positive for COVID-19 in West Virginia

West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A South Central Regional Jail correctional officer who self-quarantined on April 15 tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the only such case among any W.Va. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation staff or inmates.

The officer, who remains in good condition, had been wearing a mask throughout his shifts since March 27.

He has quarantined himself at home since April 15 when his wife, who works at a long-term care facility, alerted him that she may have been exposed to the virus. She, too, has tested positive but is also recovering and in good condition.

