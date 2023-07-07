CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the number of towns and cities across the country, it’s inevitable that settlers were going to run out of names eventually. So what do you do when you can’t think of a good name for your town? Name it after a big town somewhere else!

Some West Virginia towns did exactly that and decided to name their town after the state capital of another state. Whether or not this was intentional depends on the town, but some state capitals like Springfield, fall onto the list of the most common town names in the country.

So how many West Virginia towns actually do this? Well, rather than just list them all in this article, 12 News has put together a quiz of all 50 state capitals so you can test your knowledge.

You need a 70% to pass. No cheating!