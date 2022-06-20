CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A race that started in California and covers more than 3,000 miles will be crossing over West Virginia in the coming week.

Cyclists participating in the Race Across America (RAAM) took off on June 14 from Oceanside, California, and are expected to race for up to 14 days before they arrive in Annapolis, Maryland. As of Monday, the front racers were approaching St. Louis, Missouri, near the 2,000-mile mark in the race.

West Virginia is one of the 12 states that are part of the race. The racers will enter West Virginia via Route 50 through Parkersburg in Wood County.

Race Across American route through West Virginia (RAAM)

From there, the cyclist will continue on Route 50 through Ritchie, Doddridge and Harrison counties and exit onto Route 98, Davisson Run Road, just before Clarksburg. The route goes through Nutter Fort and then follows E Pike Street through Clarksburg before getting back on Route 50 at Bridgeport Hill. Cyclists will then follow Route 50 through Taylor and Preston counties until they reach the Maryland state line.

Harrison County RAAM route (Courtesy: RAAM)

The cyclists could arrive in West Virginia as early as this week, but there is no specific date. Roads will not be shut down for the event, but you may notice cyclists and support vehicles along the roads in the coming weeks.

If you want to track the racers in real time, you can see close-to-live race updates on this map. People interested in watching the races in person can stand along the route and cheer.

The racers include people from across the world in several divisions, team sizes and age groups. According to Visit Oceanside, teams ride between 350 and 500 miles a day while racing nonstop. Single racers average between 250 and 350 miles a day and must complete the 3,000 miles in 12 days for less.