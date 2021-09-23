WV teen granted a ‘Make A Wish’ request

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVNS)– An insurance company partnered to announce a $7,500 grant with the Make-A-Wish Greater Pennslyvania and West Virginia Foundation.

The grant is a part of the Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents’ national commitment to help local chapters throughout the country to grant more wishes for children.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of WV again this year to help make the heartfelt wishes of West Virginia children come true,” Jo Beth Smith, Regional Manager for the Southern West Virginia Make-A-Wish office said.

A request from one Coal City teenager to go to Myrtle Beach is coming true.

Madison is a 17-year-old diagnosed with medulloblastoma. Medulloblastoma is a tumor located in the primary central nervous system. It begins somewhere in either the brain or spinal cord.

“I would love to visit Myrtle Beach, SC, to give my family a relaxing trip to the beach,” Madison said.

The Greater Pennslyvania and West Virginia Chapter has between 450-550 pending wishes at any given time. They are the most active local chapter in the country, as they fulfilled around 20,000 wishes.