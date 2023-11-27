CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday, Randolph County native, Ethan Reese, will be lighting the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington DC.

The fourth grader from Beverly Elementary School was chosen in late October as the winner of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree essay contest. Ethan was chosen from a pool of more than 400 submissions and was announced as the winner by Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

”I was really really excited but at first I didn’t really realize it,” Ethan said.

As part of the contest, Ethan was tasked with writing a 500-word essay describing why he loves West Virginia’s forests and public lands. Reese talked about how he and his family share a long history with West Virginia nature with ancestors who have been superintendents of the Monongahela National Forest and another who discovered a plant on Cheat Mountain thought to have been extinct in West Virginia.

“It’s phenomenal, it really is an amazing feeling, you know coming from that same family connection, it’s great that we can represent all of West Virginia, not just our family, community, our county, 4H, everybody,” Ethan’s mom, Amanda Reese said.

The tree lighting will take place at the U.S. Capitol’s West Front Lawn on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. and the tree will be lit from dusk until 11 p.m. every day until Jan. 1, 2024, according to the Architect of the Capitol.

In addition to the Capitol tree, Ethan will also be lighting the USDA Christmas tree on Tuesday morning. Both fourth-grade classes at Beverly Elementary will get to go to the Capitol Christmas lighting, as well as a group of 4H students.

Ethan is no stranger to the tree and has been with it several times during its journey to Washington, from reading his essay at the harvesting as well as being a part of the tree’s tour throughout the state. Ethan also was one of thousands of West Virginian children who made some of the 5,000 ornaments that will be used for the tree.