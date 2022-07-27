This bill banning most abortions in West Virginia has passed in the House of Delegates. Read the latest story here.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — An amendment to a proposed abortion bill that would create exceptions for rape and incest has passed in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

In a 46-43 vote, the House passed an amendment sponsored by John Hardy (R-Berkeley) that would allow abortions in the case of rape or incest if the following criteria are met:

The patient is a victim of sexual assault or incest

A report is made to a qualified law enforcement officer

The licensed medical professional determines that the probable gestational age of a fetus has not exceeded 14 weeks

The licensed medical professional complies with the provisions of §16-2R-5

The House is now finished with amendments to HB 302. A final debate and a vote will follow shortly.

The bill still needs to make it through the Senate and Gov. Jim Justice in order to become law.