CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) has approved a $17 million rate increase over a two-year period for Monongahela Power Co. and The Potomac Edison Co.

The PSC announced the rate increase in a press release on Tuesday, saying that it comes as an agreement to settle a proposed vegetation management surcharge the companies filed.

The increase, according to the PSC order, will be effective for all services rendered on and after Jan. 1, 2024.

Another PSC document says that the surcharge will be used to cover the costs of the companies’ right-of-way tree-trimming programs, including:

All operations and maintenance costs.

All associated capital costs placed in service on or after Feb. 25, 2015, that are not collected in base rates, inclusive of any accrued allowance for funds used during construction and the Company’s authorized return on capital costs.

All major storm related costs amortized for collection over a period not to exceed five years.

The rate change will be as follows, according to PSC documents: