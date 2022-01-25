Raze celebrates 20 years in West Virginia with gathering at state Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — RAZE has been making a difference in the Mountain State for 20 years, and to celebrate, the organization is hosting a group gathering at the state Capitol.

RAZE is a teen tobacco prevention movement that is funded by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources as well as the American Lung Association.

RAZE ambassadors will meet at the state Capitol to speak about the work they are doing in their schools and communities to educate about the dangers of tobacco products. The gathering will take place on Friday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m.

According to the DHHR, more than one in three West Virginia high school students reported using e-cigarettes. This report showed an increase of 150 percent since 2017.

“It’s hard to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to the lies and misconceptions of big tobacco,” said Bonnie Hughes, a Raze Ambassador from Huntington East Middle School. “Raze provides valuable education to teens across the state, arming us with information on the damaging effects of nicotine and the dangers of e-cigarettes.”

Throughout the month of February, RAZE members will take part in an online Tobacco-Free Month. The month will focus on the dangers of e-cigarettes. For more information, visit RazeWV.com.