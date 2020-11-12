Record-breaking 306 COVID-19 hospitalizations in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting a record number of people in the Mountain State are in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, 306 West Virginians are in the hospital, 93 of those people are in ICU and 34 are on a ventilator.

State health officials say two more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 555 deaths. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 95-year old female from Marshall County and an 87-year old male from Cabell County.

“Each loss of a West Virginian is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to continue to follow the health guidelines to keep your family, friends and neighbors safe.”

The state is reporting 696 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, the state’s second-highest daily total after the previous record was shattered yesterday with 885 new cases reported Wednesday. West Virginia has seen 30,897 total cases since the pandemic began.

Of the total number, active cases continue to climb with a record number of 8,187 currently active COVID-19 cases. 22,155 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The state has received a total of 884,889 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positivity rate dropping to 3.87%. The cumulative percent positivity rate has risen again to 3.13%.

Mingo County remains the only county in red on the County Alert System map. Ohio, Marshall, Tyler, Wood, Jackson, Lincoln, Wyoming, McDowell, Barbour, Mineral and Jefferson are orange, while Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Hardy, Randolph, Hancock, Nicholas, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell and Wayne are gold. All other counties are green or yellow on the map.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (246), Berkeley (2,062), Boone (477), Braxton (92), Brooke (326), Cabell (1,948), Calhoun (41), Clay (92), Doddridge (83), Fayette (893), Gilmer (166), Grant (222), Greenbrier (278), Hampshire (193), Hancock (326), Hardy (136), Harrison (816), Jackson (482), Jefferson (822), Kanawha (4,401), Lewis (182), Lincoln (332), Logan (866), Marion (530), Marshall (659), Mason (218), McDowell (232), Mercer (975), Mineral (463), Mingo (797), Monongalia (2,625), Monroe (290), Morgan (191), Nicholas (238), Ohio (898), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (50), Pocahontas (79), Preston (293), Putnam (1,260), Raleigh (1,049), Randolph (515), Ritchie (79), Roane (127), Summers (195), Taylor (199), Tucker (72), Tyler (95), Upshur (336), Wayne (723), Webster (43), Wetzel (288), Wirt (63), Wood (1,285), Wyoming (468).

The WV DHHR says free testing is available today in the following counties:

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Clay County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Rainelle Medical Center, Midland Trail Health Center, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Romney Elementary School, 45 School Rd, Romney, WV

Jackson County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Eldercare, 107 Miller Drive, Ripley, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, West Hamlin Food Fair, 11 Lincoln Plaza, West Hamlin, WV

Kanawha County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Kanawha Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston WV (flu shots offered)

Marshall County

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam Recreational Area, Apple Grove, WV

2:30 PM – 5:00 PM, Leon Town Hall (parking lot), Main Street, Leon, WV

Mercer County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, The Williamson Charge First United Methodist Church, 2nd Avenue at Dickinson Street, Williamson, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson, WV (At the Tent)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mylan Park 4-H Building, 270 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown, WV (flu shots available)

Monroe County

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV (Call ­­­­­304-772-3064 for appointment)

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Monroe Health Center Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (Call 304-753-4336 for appointment)

Nicholas County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department, 115 Brown Ave, Kingwood, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E. State Ave, Terra Alta, WV

Putnam County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 250 S, Dailey, WV

Tyler County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Avenue, Sistersville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4 th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Avenue, Paden City, WV 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Webster County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Baker’s Island, 52 Baker Addison Park, Webster Springs, WV

Wood County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wood County Parking Lot, 315 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV

Wyoming County